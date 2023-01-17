Window on Marion County school bus shattered in accident, officials say

Marion County Schools
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 1:07 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A window on a Marion County school bus was shattered during an accident Tuesday morning, according to officials.

According to the Farmington Volunteer Fire Department, the bus backed into a tree limb on Moody Run Rd. in Fairmont around 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Officials said the tree limb shattered the window.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

