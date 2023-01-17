WVa lawmakers consider holiday for 1970 Marshall plane crash

Marshall University observes the 52nd anniversary of football team, booster plane crash on Nov....
Marshall University observes the 52nd anniversary of football team, booster plane crash on Nov. 14, 2022.(WSAZ)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 10:45 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia may soon have a new holiday memorializing 75 people killed in a Marshall University plane crash more than 50 years ago.

The Nov. 14, 1970 crash was the worst sports disaster in U.S. history. All 75 people on board died, including most of Marshall’s football team.

According to the legislation, Nov. 14, or “Marshall University Airplane Crash Day,” would not be a paid day off, but more of an annual day of recognition. Lead sponsor Democratic Del. Sean Hornbuckle of Huntington originally proposed making the holiday a paid day off, but that was changed during the committee process.

The House Government Organization Committee greenlit the bill on Monday. It now headed to the full House of Delegates for consideration.

The 1970 crash occurred when a chartered jet went into a hillside in fog and rain upon approach to the airport near Huntington. The team was returning from a game at East Carolina.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to reported shooting in Harrison County
Police respond to reported shooting in Harrison County
Fairmont standoff near Gateway Connector
Officers respond to reported standoff in Fairmont
Police lights generic.
One taken to the hospital after rollover crash on I-79
Bald Eagle saved after being shot
Bald eagle has wing amputated after being shot
Driver, passengers walk two miles for help after crashing over embankment, police say

Latest News

Emergency crews respond to multi-car crash on I-79 involving semi
Crews respond to multi-car crash involving semi on I-79
Emergency crews respond to multi-car crash on I-79 involving semi
Emergency crews respond to multi-car crash on I-79 involving semi
Emergency crews respond to multi-car crash on I-79 involving semi
Emergency crews respond to multi-car crash on I-79 involving semi
Emergency crews respond to multi-car crash on I-79 involving semi
Emergency crews respond to multi-car crash on I-79 involving semi
Emergency crews respond to multi-car crash on I-79 involving semi
Emergency crews respond to multi-car crash on I-79 involving semi