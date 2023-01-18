Above-average temperatures until later this week!

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today will continue the trend of above-average temperatures and cloudy skies. Then after today, rain showers will return to our area. As for when cooler temperatures will come in, and what the weekend will be like, find out in the video above!

Today will be different from yesterday, as the low-pressure system that brought rain into our area yesterday has moved east and taken the rain with it, leaving behind cloudy skies for this afternoon. On the bright side, today will be dry. Winds will be light, and temperatures will reach the upper-40s to low-50s. Then after 10 PM, a warm front will lift into West Virginia, ahead of a low-pressure system out west. This warm front will bring a line of rain showers into our area, which won’t bring much rain. The line lifts out after 2 AM at the latest. After that, expect light winds and lows in the upper-30s. Then around 4 AM, more scattered showers start pushing in ahead of a line of rain out west, as the cold front approaches. Then the line of rain, which may even contain a few heavier showers, pushes in during the mid-morning hours and stick around until the early-afternoon hours, when it moves east, leaving behind cloudy skies and rain totals of about 0.25″ to 0.5″ in some areas. Meanwhile, winds will come from the southwest at 5-10 mph, and temperatures reach the upper-50s. Then a few more rain showers push in between 7 to 10 PM, producing some light rain, before the back-end of the system moves in overnight and causes temperatures to drop. Thanks to cooler temperatures and leftover moisture, by Friday morning, snow showers will push through the mountain counties, with a few snow flurries in the lowlands. This may lead to snow accumulation in the mountains and very little, if any, accumulation in the lowlands. Those snow showers leave Friday evening, and over the weekend, cool, seasonable temperatures and cloudy skies will stick around. Then a low-pressure system will lift in on Sunday, bringing rain (and maybe a wintry mix) at first, then snow showers on Monday. There are uncertainties with this system, so we’re watching carefully. More rain showers push in after next Tuesday. In short, today and tomorrow will be mild and cloudy, with a chance of rain on Tuesday, and the weekend will be chilly.

Today: Overcast skies. West-southwest winds of 5-10 mph. High: 47.

Tonight: Cloudy skies at first, then steady rainfall at times overnight. Low: 40.

Thursday: Steady rain during the morning hours, becoming more scattered by late-morning and early-afternoon. By the evening hours, our region should dry out, leaving mostly cloudy skies. South-southwest winds of 10-15 mph. High: 62.

Friday: Mostly cloudy skies, with a few snow showers and flurries at times. Most of the snow shower activity will be in the mountain counties. Westerly winds of 10-20 mph. High: 39.

