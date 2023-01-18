Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week: Sydney Baird - Webster County High School
Baird recently became the first player in WCHS history to hit 2,000 points in her career
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 12:02 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Our Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week this week is Sydney Baird following her incredible milestone in girl’s basketball. More on her career above.
Webster County vs Gilmer County highlights:
