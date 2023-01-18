Camera installed at busy, dangerous Harrison County intersection

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Steps are being taken to change one of Harrison County’s busiest and most dangerous intersections.

The intersection of Rt. 50, Lodgeville Rd., and Emily Dr. is a common site for wrecks, and police say it’s often difficult to determine who’s at fault. But that should be getting easier.

The city recently installed a high-resolution camera at the intersection.

The camera, along with the software it comes with, costs about $2,500 dollars. The city plans to add dozens more at other intersections and businesses, but officials say it won’t just help with accidents.

“This helps us alleviate some of the issues we have when it come to traffic crash investigations as well as the historic aspect of criminal investigation. If somebody steals something here and they leave your town, now we have a documented record of that in a sense,” said Bridgeport Police Chief Mark Rodgers.

With the camera’s ability to archive video, who is at fault in an accident won’t be in dispute. For those complaining about the timing of the signals at the Emily Drive intersection, officials say their hands are tied.

“It’s the states intersection. It’s Route 50, so the state has jurisdiction of those signals and timing. A lot of people have called and complained about the timing, but we always refer them to the Department of Highways because it’s a state signal,” said Bridgeport City Manager Brian Newton.

If you are going through the intersection, officials have a message for you.

“Patience, but everybody is in a hurry. Slow down just a bit. Make sure if you are turning left that you have the proper traffic signal. Just because there is a green light doesn’t mean you have the right way. We probably find more accidents happen because of that than anything else,” said Rodgers.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.