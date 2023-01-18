Everything to know about newest COVID-19 subvariant

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - XBB 1.5 is the new highly-transmissible omicron subvariant of COVID-19, and according to the CDC, its accounting for 44% of all COVID-19 cases in the US.

“It is reminding us to be aware that viruses are around us. They can invade our immune systems, and this one is going to pose some new challenges, especially being so highly transmissible,” said Dr. Povroznik, an Infectious Disease Expert.

XBB.1.5 is the fifth subvariant mutated from the original SARS COVID-19 virus. Dr. Povroznik said the Mountain State should be getting prepared.

“Just like we saw with all the other variations, there’s geographic variation as to where its predominantly being seen right now. It’s currently being reported anywhere from 7% in the Midwest all the way up to 70% in New England. It’s the most genetically rich and most transmissible SARS COVID-19 Omicron subvariant yet,” Dr. Povroznik said.

According to Dr. Provoznik, the subvariant is being seen in patients who already have had the COVID-19 virus due to the various mutations of the virus. Those who are vaccinated aren’t protected either because of the different viral chemical makeups.

“What you were affected with sometime ago is no longer similar to what is being spread now by XBB.1.5, so your immune system is not adapted to recognize it. It’s more foreign like the previous viruses. That’s what’s going to pose a challenge as we learn more about existing vaccines. Currently, the bivalent booster can be considered for the elderly, the auto immune compromised and others, but their effectiveness at preventing COVID-19 is unknown at this point,” Dr. Povroznik said.

Dr. Povroznik said continue practicing preventative measures and stay home if you’re feeling sick to best protect yourself.

