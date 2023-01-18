John Morrison, 61, of Bridgeport passed away on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at his residence. He was born in Clarksburg on January 14, 1962, a son of the late Richard “Dick” and Connie Secret Morrison. John is survived by one brother, Richard Morrison, II of Bridgeport and one sister, A’lyssa C. Lopez of New York; 3 nieces, Jade Vita of Bridgeport, Carmela Warner and her husband Sam of North Carolina and Morgan Default and her husband Julian of New York; two great nieces, Ava Warner of North Carolina and Sofia Dufault of New York; and two great nephews, Gianni Grayson of Bridgeport and Samuel Warner of North Carolina. John was a 1980 graduate of Notre Dame High School. He also graduated from the Jack Kelly Real Estate School in Morgantown and worked for Venture Real Estate for many years. He was employed at Dan Cava Toyota for 18 years and was employed in contract sales at Lowes. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, Sunday from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm where a prayer service will be held at 7:30 pm to conclude the visitation. John will be taken to Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church where he will lie in state for one hour prior to the Mass of Christian Burial which will be held on Monday, January 23, 2023 at 10:00 am with Father Kumar Reddimasu as Celebrant. Interment will be in the Holy Cross Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

