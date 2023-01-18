Man charged with breaking into Harrison County man’s home, shooting him

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 9:58 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GYPSY, W.Va (WDTV) - A Fairmont man has been charged after officers said he broke into a Gypsy man’s home and shot him on Monday.

Deputies were dispatched to a home on First Street in Gypsy around 3:15 on Monday in reference to a burglary, according to a criminal complaint.

Police respond to reported shooting in Harrison County

The victim told officers 27-year-old Crayton Elza broke into his home and shot him with a revolver.

Crayton Elza
Crayton Elza(WV Corrections)

Officers said the victim was taken to the hospital. His current condition is unknown.

After the victim went to the hospital, deputies said they found Elza, who was still in the Gypsy area, apprehended him and interviewed him.

Court documents say Elza told deputies he entered the home through a back window “after the victim would not answer his knocks on the front door.”

Elza said he shot the victim during a struggle inside the home, fled the scene and threw the revolver into the river before being apprehended by police, officers said.

Elza has been charged with malicious assault and wanton endangerment. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $50,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four States police activity
NEW DETAILS: Woman arrested after lengthy standoff, firing shots at police
Emergency crews respond to multi-car crash on I-79 involving semi
Crews respond to multi-car crash involving semi on I-79
Police respond to reported shooting in Harrison County
Police respond to reported shooting in Harrison County
Brian Casey Mitchell
Former WVU player charged with rape in Greece acquitted
Bald Eagle saved after being shot
Bald eagle has wing amputated after being shot

Latest News

New River Gorge National Park expands
Webster County vs Gilmer County girl's basketball highlights
Webster County vs Gilmer County girl's basketball highlights
Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week - Sydney Baird
Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week - Sydney Baird
Fairmont Sr vs North Marion Wrestling - 1-17
Fairmont Sr vs North Marion Wrestling - 1-17