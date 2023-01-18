Man charged with breaking into Harrison County man’s home, shooting him

GYPSY, W.Va (WDTV) - A Fairmont man has been charged after officers said he broke into a Gypsy man’s home and shot him on Monday.

Deputies were dispatched to a home on First Street in Gypsy around 3:15 on Monday in reference to a burglary, according to a criminal complaint.

The victim told officers 27-year-old Crayton Elza broke into his home and shot him with a revolver.

Officers said the victim was taken to the hospital. His current condition is unknown.

After the victim went to the hospital, deputies said they found Elza, who was still in the Gypsy area, apprehended him and interviewed him.

Court documents say Elza told deputies he entered the home through a back window “after the victim would not answer his knocks on the front door.”

Elza said he shot the victim during a struggle inside the home, fled the scene and threw the revolver into the river before being apprehended by police, officers said.

Elza has been charged with malicious assault and wanton endangerment. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $50,000 bond.

