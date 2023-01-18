Man leads police on high-speed chase in Fairmont, troopers say

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Harrison County man has been charged in Marion County after he allegedly led troopers on a high-speed chase and brandished a firearm.

Troopers with the West Virginia State Police saw a car being driven by 22-year-old Nicholas Miller, of Enterprise, speeding on Morgantown Ave. near East Park Ave. on Sunday, Jan. 15, according to a criminal complaint.

When troopers tried to pull over Miller, he allegedly led police on a high-speed pursuit, including running a red light, driving on the wrong side of the road on the Fairmont Gateway Connector and driving toward several bystanders and vehicles before crashing on Pleasant Valley Rd.

Troopers said they told Miller several times to get out of the car, but he refused and brandished a firearm at police.

Miller eventually got out of the vehicle and was arrested without incident. Troopers said fentanyl and methamphetamine were found in Miller’s possession after he was arrested.

Miller has been charged with wanton endangerment involving a firearm, fleeing from an officer, and fleeing from an officer while DUI. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail on a 225,024 bond.

