Man leads police on high-speed chase in Fairmont, troopers say

Nicholas Miller
Nicholas Miller(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 2:42 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Harrison County man has been charged in Marion County after he allegedly led troopers on a high-speed chase and brandished a firearm.

Troopers with the West Virginia State Police saw a car being driven by 22-year-old Nicholas Miller, of Enterprise, speeding on Morgantown Ave. near East Park Ave. on Sunday, Jan. 15, according to a criminal complaint.

When troopers tried to pull over Miller, he allegedly led police on a high-speed pursuit, including running a red light, driving on the wrong side of the road on the Fairmont Gateway Connector and driving toward several bystanders and vehicles before crashing on Pleasant Valley Rd.

Troopers said they told Miller several times to get out of the car, but he refused and brandished a firearm at police.

Miller eventually got out of the vehicle and was arrested without incident. Troopers said fentanyl and methamphetamine were found in Miller’s possession after he was arrested.

Miller has been charged with wanton endangerment involving a firearm, fleeing from an officer, and fleeing from an officer while DUI. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail on a 225,024 bond.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four States police activity
NEW DETAILS: Woman arrested after lengthy standoff, firing shots at police
Emergency crews respond to multi-car crash on I-79 involving semi
Crews respond to multi-car crash involving semi on I-79
Brian Casey Mitchell
Former WVU player charged with rape in Greece acquitted
Police respond to reported shooting in Harrison County
Police respond to reported shooting in Harrison County
Teen sentenced to life for murdering 4 family members

Latest News

WVDNR shares recent trout stocking locations
Senior Patrol Officer Cody Curkendall (center) awarded Purple Heart for apprehending suspect...
Philippi officer awarded Purple Heart for apprehending suspect with broken ankle
File image of the West Virginia House of Delegates
W.Va. House passes bill to cut personal income tax
Gov. Justice tests positive for COVID-19