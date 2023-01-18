Mannington police officer charged with malicious assault

MANNINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A Mannington police officer has been charged after he allegedly showed up at a man’s home and attacked him.

Deputies were dispatched to a home on Whetstone Rd. in Mannington on Monday and spoke with a man who said 54-year-old Donald Sides “showed up at his residence and beat him up,” according to a criminal complaint.

Sides has been an officer with the Mannington Police Department since 2018.

Deputies arrived on the scene and spoke with the victim, who had a severe eye injury and laceration to a finger, who said he and Sides were involved in an argument at a bar in Mannington.

Court documents said the victim went home after the argument, and Sides later showed up at his home. The victim met him outside, and Sides allegedly asked if he wanted to fight.

The victim reportedly told Sides he “was not going to fight him because he was a police officer. and put his hands out. Sides then “attacked him,” kneeing him in the right eye and biting his right index finger, officers said.

Officers said the victim told them he did not throw a punch or try to defend himself because he “didn’t want to go to prison for hitting a police officer.”

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment due to the severity of his injuries. His current condition is unknown.

Sides has been charged with malicious assault. He is out on bond.

5 News reached out to the Mannington Police Department for comment, and the MPD said Sides has been suspended and placed on administrative leave without pay. City officials will be meeting about Sides later Wednesday afternoon.

