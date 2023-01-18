Morgantown City Council approves city manager contract

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Morgantown City Council voted to approve City Manager Kim Haws’s contract.

This item returned to the agenda after being put off in December.

Previous to that meeting, the council had discussed some changes to the contract. After it came to light, citizens were concerned over the residency of the city manager, which he clarified with 5 News.

“I am a Morgantown resident,” Haws said.

Haws explained that the city administration and council had been working for several months to coordinate his new contract.

“To align my contract with the city’s rules and procedures that we have adopted. So, a lot of it was just a realigning, and the rest was a vote of confidence in terms of the direction the city’s taking,” he said.

Part of the new agreement addresses the concern of residency that stated, “Employee will meet the residency requirements for the city manager by making the city his primary residence as evidenced by spending the majority of his time in the city and reflecting the city as primary residence on official documents including voter’s registration, driver’s license, and property taxes.”

Haws added that his hope was for city administration to continue to work together with council in harmony, as he feels they have been doing over the past few months.

“A six month effort for a revaluation of where we are at and whether council and the city administration are on the same page. The evaluation came back in December and was very positive. I felt really good about that,” he explained.

