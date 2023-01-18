Philippi officer awarded Purple Heart for apprehending suspect with broken ankle

Senior Patrol Officer Cody Curkendall (center) awarded Purple Heart for apprehending suspect...
Senior Patrol Officer Cody Curkendall (center) awarded Purple Heart for apprehending suspect with broken ankle(Facebook: Philippi Police Department)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 2:06 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - An officer with the Philippi Police Department received the Law Enforcement Officers Purple Heart Award for injuries he sustained during an arrest in July 2021.

Senior Patrol Officer Cody Curkendall was conducting a traffic stop in the early morning hours of July 5, 2021 when he saw illegal drugs “in plain view,” according to the PPD.

The suspect, later identified as Matthew Cutlip, tried to flee as Curkendall tried to arrest him.

As Curkendall tried to restrain Cutlip, both of them went over a steep embankment, causing Curkendall to break his ankle.

Despite breaking his ankle, Curkendall was still able to apprehend Cutlip and take him into custody.

Matthew Cutlip
Matthew Cutlip(WV Corrections)

Curkendall was only out of work for three months, but the PPD said he still has complications from the injury to this day.

Chief J.W. Walters said he was honored to present the award to Curkendall for his dedication to the safety of the citizens of Philippi.

Cutlip remains behind bars at Tygart Valley Regional Jail on charges he received during the incident.

Below is a Facebook post from the PPD with an additional photo of Curkendall receiving the Law Enforcement Officers Purple Heart Award.

