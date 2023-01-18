Princeton store giving out Pokemon cards for good grades.

By Jeffrey Hoole
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 6:37 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) -

A local business in Princeton is using Pokemon as an incentive for students to get good grades.

Daydream Games, located on Mercer Street in Princeton, will be giving out free Pokemon cards to students who show off their report card.

From now until the end of January, students can get two free Pokemon cards for every “A” they earned this semester and one card for every “B”.

Cards will be drawn blindly out of a box, with the chance to spin a wheel to earn more.

If your child’s grades aren’t on par yet, don’t fret.

There are plans to hold another event at the end of the school year.

Daydream Games is open 10 am - 9 pm Tuesday - Saturday, and 4 pm - 9 pm on Monday.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Mannington fires police officer charged with malicious assault
Crayton Elza
Man charged with breaking into Harrison County man’s home, shooting him
A file photo of the busy intersection.
Camera installed at busy, dangerous Harrison County intersection
Richard W. Thornton, 31, of Elkview, faces first-degree robbery with a deadly weapon and...
McDonald’s customer stabbed in restroom; employee arrested
Nicholas Miller
Man leads police on high-speed chase in Fairmont, troopers say

Latest News

Lawmaker proposes fiddle as West Virginia state instrument
Mannington City Council votes to terminate officer charged with assault
Mannington City Council votes to terminate officer charged with assault
State law prevents enforcement of 'Pistol Stock Ban'
W.Va. state law prevents enforcement of ‘pistol brace ban’
State law prevents enforcement of 'Pistol Stock Ban'
Kayla Smith's Wednesday Evening Forecast | January 18, 2023
Kayla Smith's Wednesday Evening Forecast | January 18, 2023