Rain tomorrow turns to snow Friday

Snow accumulations will remain light.
By Kayla Smith
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 5:42 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Light, scattered rain begins overnight tonight as a warm front lifts through West Virginia, placing us in the warm sector of an approaching low pressure system. Temperatures will be rising through the night, maxing out in the 60s tomorrow afternoon for much of the lowlands. A few rumbles of thunder may also be heard in the afternoon, and winds are expected to be gusty. After the cold front with the system passes to our east, cooler air filters in, allowing for wrap-around precipitation to fall as snow through Friday. Moisture content is low, so accumulations will be minimal. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.

Have any weather videos or photos you’d like to share with us? You can do so here!

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four States police activity
NEW DETAILS: Woman arrested after lengthy standoff, firing shots at police
Emergency crews respond to multi-car crash on I-79 involving semi
Crews respond to multi-car crash involving semi on I-79
Mannington police officer charged with malicious assault
Brian Casey Mitchell
Former WVU player charged with rape in Greece acquitted
Police respond to reported shooting in Harrison County
Police respond to reported shooting in Harrison County

Latest News

Expected highs for today, January 18, 2023.
Above-average temperatures until later this week!
3 day
End of week rain drops temperatures for the weekend
Expected highs for today, January 17, 2023.
Mild temperatures today, rain later this week!
highs tomorrow
Above-average temperatures and rain showers through this week