Rain tomorrow turns to snow Friday

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Light, scattered rain begins overnight tonight as a warm front lifts through West Virginia, placing us in the warm sector of an approaching low pressure system. Temperatures will be rising through the night, maxing out in the 60s tomorrow afternoon for much of the lowlands. A few rumbles of thunder may also be heard in the afternoon, and winds are expected to be gusty. After the cold front with the system passes to our east, cooler air filters in, allowing for wrap-around precipitation to fall as snow through Friday. Moisture content is low, so accumulations will be minimal. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.

