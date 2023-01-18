Ronnie Lee Ray, 65 of Cowen passed away Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at Webster Nursing and Rehab. Ronnie was born September 2, 1957 in Webster Springs and was the son of the late Virgil and Carol Barbe Ray. Along with his parents he was preceded in death by a brother Roger Ray. Ronnie was a former employee of the Cowen PSD. He was a 1977 graduate of Webster County High School where he played football. Ronnie also coached little league football, baseball and basketball. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, was an avid Washington Redskins fan and loved his grandchildren. Surviving are his sons; Chris (Rachel Stuart) Ray of Philippi and Corey (Sheena) Ray of Craigsville; sister; Judy Lynch of Webster Springs, brothers; Terry Ray of Upperglade, Craig Ray and Randall Ray both of Cowen, and also Rod Ray and his wife Shawna of Princeton; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family and friends to mourn his passing. Funeral Services to celebrate Ronnie’s life will be held on Saturday, January 21, 2023 at 1:00 PM at Adams-Reed Funeral Home, Cowen with Brother Larry Armentrout. Interment will follow in Johns Cemetery, Givens Run, Upperglade. Friends may join the family for visitation two hours prior to service time at Adams-Reed Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.adamsreedfh.com. Adams-Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Ray family.

