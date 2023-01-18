Two plead guilty to federal crimes after more than kilo of fentanyl, $200k found

(Source: Associated Press)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 3:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WHEELING, W.Va (WDTV) - A West Virginia woman is one of two people who pleaded guilty to two federal crimes on Tuesday after authorities found more than a kilo of fentanyl and $200,000 in storage units.

26-year-old Chelsea Banks, of Wheeling, and 27-year-old Solomon Watters appeared in federal court and plead guilty to a conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and cocaine base, according to United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld.

According to the evidence presented, Watters was stopped by the Wheeling Police Department in February 2022 during which officers executed a search warrant on an Audi A7 that he was driving.

During the search, Ihlenfeld said officers found $3,556 in cash and a stolen Walther .380 caliber pistol.

Officers then executed a search warrant at a residence shared by Watters and Banks in Wheeling wherein they located two more pistols, ammunition, digital scales, and cocaine base.

Additional search warrants were obtained for storage units located in Washington, Pennsylvania, rented by Banks. 

Ihlenfeld said the searches yielded 1.26 kilograms of fentanyl and an additional $208,860 in cash.

“Fentanyl continues to be the greatest threat to public safety facing the Northern Panhandle,” said Ihlenfeld. “By seizing such a large quantity of the drug, the officers in this case prevented potential overdoses and removed a major distributor from the supply chain.”

In addition to the firearms and ammunition, $212,416 in United States currency and the Audi A7 will be forfeited.

Watters faces a minimum of 10 years and up to life in prison. Banks faces up to 20 years in prison. 

Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

The Wheeling Police Department; the Ohio Valley Drug Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives; and the Pennsylvania State Police investigated.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Shawn M. Adkins is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government.

U.S. Magistrate Judge James P. Mazzone presided over the case.

