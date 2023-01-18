W.Va. House passes bill to cut personal income tax

File image of the West Virginia House of Delegates
File image of the West Virginia House of Delegates(WHSV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 1:24 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia House of Delegates passed a bill Wednesday that proposes a cut to the personal income tax by 50%.

House Bill 2528 passed by a wide margin of 95-2. Three house members were absent during the voting.

Delegates Evan Hansen and John Williams, who both represent portions of Monongalia County, voted against the personal income tax cut.

Delegates Espinosa, Walker and Ward were absent for the voting.

Gov. Jim Justice released the following statement after the bill was passed:

I thank Speaker Roger Hanshaw, Deputy Speaker Matthew Rohrbach, Majority Leader Eric Householder, Finance Chairman Vernon Criss, and members of the House of Delegates for voting overwhelmingly to pass the largest personal income tax cut in state history.

I encourage the Senate to expediently vote in favor as well.

It’s time we reward all the great West Virginians who have stayed the course through decades of being 50th. It’s time we really, truly, help West Virginians combat the rampant inflation they’re seeing. We’ve worked really hard to turn our state around from deficits to major surpluses and now our state is blessed with an opportunity for prosperity and growth unlike any before in our history.

Cutting our personal income tax will put money in the pockets of hardworking West Virginians and bring prosperity to our state for generations. There is no better incentive than this. Period.

This is the quickest way to return tax dollars to our people and puts West Virginia on a pathway to eventually eliminate the personal income tax entirely, which will drive phenomenal growth to our state for generations to come. With the unbelievable economic growth our state has achieved, now is the time to provide this major tax break for our people.”

Gov. Jim Justice (R-WV)

The bill proposes a personal income tax cut of 50% over three years while setting aside $700 million to establish a Personal Income Tax Reserve Fund.

If passed, the bill would cut the personal income tax by 30% in June and another 10% in the following two years.

The bill now heads to the Senate.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

