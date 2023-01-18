W.Va. state law prevents enforcement of ‘pistol brace ban’

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A federal agency is issuing a new regulation on certain adaptations to guns, but many law enforcement agencies say they aren’t going to follow the rule.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives recently signed a regulation limiting certain types of braces for pistols.

These braces can be attached to the forearm and are helpful for stabilization, especially for people with disabilities.

However, he ATF has ruled some of these braces are intentionally designed and marketed for shouldering the weapon. The agency says this effectively makes them a “short barrel rifle” which requires registration under the National Firearms Act.

The regulation will go into effect May 13th of this year and pistol brace owners will have until then to get them registered or destroyed.

Upshur County Sheriff Virgil Miller says the braces aren’t the first gun accessory to see this kind of rule.

“If you buy a silencer you have to go through a licensing process, you have to pay a $200 fee to get this license, and it’s for that particular silencer with the serial number and so forth, and that’s exactly the way they’re treating these arm braces for these pistols,” said Miller.

Miller says the jury is still out on whether or not the A.T.F. can actually impose this rule. Most recently the A.T.F.s ban on bumpstocks was overturned just days before this ruling.

“They’re not legislative regulations they’re trying to enforce, no these are just regulations the A.T.F. has put into place to just try to push through -- to push onto people,” said Miller.

But Miller says The Second Amendment Preservation Act, signed into state law in 2021, prevents local law enforcement from assisting federal agencies in the execution of these regulations. It also levies fines against officer who do enforce them.

Miller is one of many sheriffs nationwide who say they won’t be following this new rule.

“If it’s a domestic violence case, state law says we have to seize the guns until it’s resolved, we will do that, but we’re not seizing peoples’ guns because the A.T.F. thinks it’s not appropriate for everybody to have braces on their pistols,” said Miller.

Channel 5 requested an interview with the A.T.F.s office, but none was given before the airing of this story.

