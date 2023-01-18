W.Va’s child advocacy centers see 20 percent increase in children served in last five years

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Recent findings from the West Virginia Child Advocacy Network (WVCAN) show that child advocacy centers across the state have seen a 20 percent increase in the number of children served in the last five years.

Together, the state’s 21 advocacy centers, which provide service to 45 of 55 counties, served 4,703 children. While this may seem like a harrowing number, Scott Miller, Executive Director of the Just For Kids Child Advocacy Center in Beckley, says it isn’t necessarily a bad thing.

Miller says, on average, only one in 10 children report that they are being abused. By seeing an increase in children being served, he says this means centers like Just For Kids are doing a better job at finding abused individuals and getting them the help they need.

“We don’t think that more children are being abused, but that we are being more effective in reaching out to both adults and to children to say, ‘Here’s a safe place to tell your story,’ and that, ‘We can help you,’” Miller shared.

Between July 1 of 2021 and June 30 of 2022, Just For Kids helped nearly 300 kids in Fayette and Raleigh Counties. This year, Miller says they’d like to push for better counseling services and continue to be a presence in the local community.

Here are some more highlights of WVCAN’s report, which was published on Jan. 17:

- 55% of the children served were there because of allegations of sexual abuse

- 45% of the children served by CACs were under the age of 12

- 20% of the children served by CACs were six years old or younger

- 95% of alleged offenders were someone the child knew

The full statewide data can be found here.

