WVDNR shares recent trout stocking locations
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 3:15 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The WVDNR has released the recent locations where trout was stocked.
The following waters were stocked during the week of Jan. 9–13:
- Anderson Lake
- Blackwater River
- Bullskin Run
- Cacapon Park Lake
- Cedar Creek Lake
- East Fork Greenbrier River
- Evitts Run
- Glady Fork
- Knapps Creek
- Krodel Lake
- Lick Creek Pond
- Little River East Fork Greenbrier River
- Little River West Fork Greenbrier River
- Middle Creek (Berkeley)
- Miletree Lake
- Mill Creek (Berkeley)
- Mountwood Park Lake
- North Bend Tailwaters
- Opequon Creek
- Ridenour Lake
- Rocky Marsh Run
- Rollins Lake
- Shavers Fork (Bemis)
- Shavers Fork (lower rail stocking from Bowden to Bemis; High Falls)
- Shavers Fork (lower section)
- Shavers Fork (upper rail stocking Cheat Bridge to Beaver Creek)
- South Branch Potomac River (Petersburg from the bridge in Petersburg to Brighton Park)
- Watoga Lake
- Wayne Dam
- West Fork Greenbrier River
Trout stocking updates are also posted online here.
While fishing for trout in West Virginia, all anglers 15 and older are required to have a West Virginia fishing license, trout stamp and valid form of identification.
