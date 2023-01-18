WVDNR shares recent trout stocking locations

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The WVDNR has released the recent locations where trout was stocked.

The following waters were stocked during the week of Jan. 9–13:

Anderson Lake

Blackwater River

Bullskin Run

Cacapon Park Lake

Cedar Creek Lake

East Fork Greenbrier River

Evitts Run

Glady Fork

Knapps Creek

Krodel Lake

Lick Creek Pond

Little River East Fork Greenbrier River

Little River West Fork Greenbrier River

Middle Creek (Berkeley)

Miletree Lake

Mill Creek (Berkeley)

Mountwood Park Lake

North Bend Tailwaters

Opequon Creek

Ridenour Lake

Rocky Marsh Run

Rollins Lake

Shavers Fork (Bemis)

Shavers Fork (lower rail stocking from Bowden to Bemis; High Falls)

Shavers Fork (lower section)

Shavers Fork (upper rail stocking Cheat Bridge to Beaver Creek)

South Branch Potomac River (Petersburg from the bridge in Petersburg to Brighton Park)

Watoga Lake

Wayne Dam

West Fork Greenbrier River

Trout stocking updates are also posted online here.

While fishing for trout in West Virginia, all anglers 15 and older are required to have a West Virginia fishing license, trout stamp and valid form of identification.

