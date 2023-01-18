WVDNR shares recent trout stocking locations

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 3:15 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The WVDNR has released the recent locations where trout was stocked.

The following waters were stocked during the week of Jan. 9–13:

  • Anderson Lake
  • Blackwater River
  • Bullskin Run
  • Cacapon Park Lake
  • Cedar Creek Lake
  • East Fork Greenbrier River
  • Evitts Run
  • Glady Fork
  • Knapps Creek
  • Krodel Lake
  • Lick Creek Pond
  • Little River East Fork Greenbrier River
  • Little River West Fork Greenbrier River
  • Middle Creek (Berkeley)
  • Miletree Lake
  • Mill Creek (Berkeley)
  • Mountwood Park Lake
  • North Bend Tailwaters
  • Opequon Creek
  • Ridenour Lake
  • Rocky Marsh Run
  • Rollins Lake
  • Shavers Fork (Bemis)
  • Shavers Fork (lower rail stocking from Bowden to Bemis; High Falls)
  • Shavers Fork (lower section)
  • Shavers Fork (upper rail stocking Cheat Bridge to Beaver Creek)
  • South Branch Potomac River (Petersburg from the bridge in Petersburg to Brighton Park)
  • Watoga Lake
  • Wayne Dam
  • West Fork Greenbrier River

Trout stocking updates are also posted online here.

While fishing for trout in West Virginia, all anglers 15 and older are required to have a West Virginia fishing license, trout stamp and valid form of identification.

