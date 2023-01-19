Body found in car following multi-county Ky chase identified as Huntington resident

LONDON, Ky (WSAZ) – Kentucky State Police has released the identity of a body discovered Wednesday at the end of a police chase that spanned several counties.

When the police chase ended on I-75 in Laurel County, a search of David Reed’s car revealed the body of Rachel Louise Carder, 53, of Huntington, West Virginia.

David Reed (WKYT)

KSP says the chase started Wednesday morning in Madison County and ended in the southbound lanes of I-75 in Laurel County near mile marker 45.

According to KSP, this all started around mile marker 83 on I-75 in Madison County. A trooper doing routine traffic patrols there spotted a vehicle driving “dangerously” and tried to pull it over.

The vehicle initially pulled over but then took off again.

KSP then began chasing the vehicle southbound on I-75, through Rockcastle County and into Laurel County. Once in Laurel County, the car hit a couple of KSP cruisers and crashed around mile marker 46, north of London.

Reed, 54, of St. Petersburg, Florida has been charged with murder-domestic violence, tampering with physical evidence, abuse of a corpse, fleeing or evading police, criminal mischief, wanton endangerment, careless driving, resisting arrest, and having no operator’s license.

