Buckhannon to begin booting cars for outstanding parking violations

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - The City of Buckhannon is cracking down on unpaid fines.

Starting next month, people with outstanding parking violations will be getting the boot.

At the last city council meeting, councilors voted unanimously to pass an ordinance that will boot cars until their fines are paid.

Most of downtown Buckhannon has free two-hour parking, but the rules have been lax in the past.

Now, the city will be following through with stricter repercussions for violators, and any fines are expected to be paid in full.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.