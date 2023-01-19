Colder temperatures, snow showers after today!

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - This morning will be rainy, but by the afternoon, nicer conditions are expected, with temperatures well above-average for this time of year. After today, however, colder temperatures are on the way, along with more precipitation chances. Find out more in the video above!

A low-pressure system out west is lifting through West Virginia this morning, bringing scattered showers to the Mountain State. Rain showers were mainly in the northern counties and in Pennsylvania during the morning hours. During the latter half of this morning, the cold front will push more scattered showers, and even a few heavier showers, into the rest of West Virginia, and they’ll last into the afternoon. So expect some more rain throughout the morning and afternoon. It’s not until about 3 PM that any leftover showers leave our region, and by that time, expect 0.25″ to 0.5″ of rain across our region. Thereafter, skies will be partly clear, and temperatures will reach the upper-50s to low-60s, making today the warmest day of the week. Then as the back end of the system pushes in, a smaller line of showers will push in between 8 to 10 PM, bringing some more light rain to our area. Then more moisture and colder air will flow in from out west overnight, turning any leftover rain into snow showers in the mountains. More snow showers will push through North-Central West Virginia throughout tomorrow morning and afternoon and last well into tomorrow evening as well. Because the mountains will be cold enough to sustain the snow, most snow accumulations will be in the mountain counties. The mountain counties will also face gusty winds tomorrow, with wind gusts above 40 mph at times, which could blow around unsecured outdoor items and cause issues with tree branches and power lines. As a result, the mountain counties are under a Wind Advisory from tonight into tomorrow evening. So make sure to secure any outdoor items you have. Fortunately, by Saturday morning, any leftover snow showers and gusty winds should leave, leaving cloudy skies for the day and giving us a break from any precipitation. Then on Sunday, another low-pressure system will lift into our region, bringing rain showers to the lowlands and a wintry mix to the mountain counties. The rain turns into snow on Monday, as the back end of the system lifts in and drags colder air from the north into our region. So expect some snow to start out the workweek. Snowfall totals are uncertain this far out, so we can’t give out those yet, but we are watching carefully. Then more rain and snow showers are expected later next week. In short, today will be warm, with rain at times, tomorrow will be snowy and windy, and next week will bring rain and snow chances.

You can learn more about the forecast coming up on Midday and other newscasts, or keep an eye on our social media pages. And if you have any weather photos or videos you want to send our way, send them here.

Today: Steady rain by early morning, becoming scattered showers, and even a few heavier showers, between mid-morning to early afternoon. Then by mid-afternoon, any leftover rain is gone, leaving partly sunny skies. Southerly winds of 10-15 mph. High: 61.

Tonight: A line of showers, and even an isolated thunderstorm, pushes in between 7 to 9 PM. Thereafter, expect cloudy skies throughout the night, with snow showers pushing in after midnight, mostly in the mountains. West-southwest winds of 10-20 mph. Low: 37.

Friday: Cloudy skies, with snow showers pushing through our region at times. Most of the snow accumulation will be in the mountain counties. Westerly winds of 10-20 mph. High: 39.

Saturday: Cloudy skies. High: 38.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.