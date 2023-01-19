Community mourns teen killed in crash

Friends of Nathan Shepard say he dreamed of starting his own construction company.
By Andrew Colegrove
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 10:33 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
SALT ROCK, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A community is mourning after a teenager was killed Monday morning in a car accident in Salt Rock.

Friends of 18-year-old Nathan Shepard say he was known for his work ethic and his ability to make others smile.

Shepard graduated from Lincoln County High School last year.

According to his friends, he’d been doing construction work on bridges. His dream was to eventually start his own construction company.

“It doesn’t feel real at all,” Shepard’s friend Chelsea Adkins said.

The Cabell County Sheriff’s Department says around 6 a.m. Monday, Shepard died in a head-on crash on state Route 10.

The 41-year-old woman in the other car was taken to a hospital.

The accident happened in front of Bernard Beckett’s house.

“It’s a bad place right there,” Beckett said. “It’s dangerous.”

He says there’ve been many accidents on that stretch, including another fatal one a couple years ago.

Will Leach met Shepard on the Lincoln County wrestling team.

“I’m just gonna miss him,” Leach said. “I think what I’ll miss most is just the joy he brought to everything, no matter what it was.”

“Nobody will ever be the same without Nathan,” Adkins said. “He was such a great kid. Never in my life would I think I would wake up and Nathan would be gone. He had such a life ahead of him.”

The Cabell County Sheriff’s Department has not commented yet on the cause of the crash, as it has been under investigation.

For previous coverage:

Man dies in head-on crash

