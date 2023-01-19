Elderly West Virginia man dies in mobile home fire

PENCE SPRINGS, W.Va (WDTV) - An elderly West Virginia man is dead after a fire started in his mobile home on Tuesday.

A 75-year-old man was the victim of the fire that happened on Wandering Way in Pence Springs, just south of Alderson in Summers County, according to the West Virginia State Fire Marshal.

Officials said the cause of the fire is undetermined due to the severity of the fire.

It is unknown if there were working smoke alarms in the home at the time of the fire, officials said.

Authorities said the victim’s body has been transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Charleston for autopsy and positive identification.

