Fight between underage siblings ends with one stabbed, another arrested

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A fight between two underage siblings ended in a stabbing Wednesday night and one of the children being arrested.

Kanawha County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the call in the St. Albans area where they were told an argument between a girl and her brother escalated.

Deputies say the brother used a hunting knife to stab his sister in the leg. She was treated on scene by medics and the boy was taken to CAMC to be treated for a head injury.

He has has been charged with a felony count and was taken to the Tiger Morton Juvenile Center in Dunbar.

