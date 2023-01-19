Fight between underage siblings ends with one stabbed, another arrested

Sibling argument turns into stabbing
By Dustin Weekley
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 10:46 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A fight between two underage siblings ended in a stabbing Wednesday night and one of the children being arrested.

Kanawha County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the call in the St. Albans area where they were told an argument between a girl and her brother escalated.

Deputies say the brother used a hunting knife to stab his sister in the leg. She was treated on scene by medics and the boy was taken to CAMC to be treated for a head injury.

He has has been charged with a felony count and was taken to the Tiger Morton Juvenile Center in Dunbar.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Mannington fires police officer charged with malicious assault
Crayton Elza
Man charged with breaking into Harrison County man’s home, shooting him
A file photo of the busy intersection.
Camera installed at busy, dangerous Harrison County intersection
Richard W. Thornton, 31, of Elkview, faces first-degree robbery with a deadly weapon and...
McDonald’s customer stabbed in restroom; employee arrested
Nicholas Miller
Man leads police on high-speed chase in Fairmont, troopers say

Latest News

Lawmaker proposes fiddle as West Virginia state instrument
Mannington City Council votes to terminate officer charged with assault
Mannington City Council votes to terminate officer charged with assault
State law prevents enforcement of 'Pistol Stock Ban'
W.Va. state law prevents enforcement of ‘pistol brace ban’
State law prevents enforcement of 'Pistol Stock Ban'
Kayla Smith's Wednesday Evening Forecast | January 18, 2023
Kayla Smith's Wednesday Evening Forecast | January 18, 2023