Florida congressman Steube hurt in accident at home, staff confirms

Congressman Greg Steube was hospitalized Wednesday after an accident at his home.
By ABC7 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 7:20 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB/Gray News) - Congressman Greg Steube was injured in an accident at his home, his staff confirmed Wednesday. Steube represents Florida’s 17th Congressional District.

Steube’s office issued the following statement via Twitter: “Congressman Steube was involved in an accident on his property late this afternoon and has sustained several injuries. We will provide additional updates when possible. Please pray for the Congressman and his family.”

A witness who was first on the scene. Darrell Bernard Woodie, was delivering a package near the congressman’s Lakewood Ranch home. Woodie said that Steube was about 20 feet up on a ladder against a tree with a chainsaw. That’s when a huge tree limb crashed into the ladder.

“I immediately turned around and … he was midair.” He was “obviously in pain and he had very limited movement,” he said. Woodie said he called 911.

Steube was hospitalized. A fellow Republican, Christian Ziegler, heard he was in the hospital but doing well and added “Big relief to hear.”

Copyright 2023 WWSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE - Mannington police officer charged with malicious assault
Crayton Elza
Man charged with breaking into Harrison County man’s home, shooting him
A file photo of the busy intersection.
Camera installed at busy, dangerous Harrison County intersection
Richard W. Thornton, 31, of Elkview, faces first-degree robbery with a deadly weapon and...
McDonald’s customer stabbed in restroom; employee arrested
Four States police activity
NEW DETAILS: Woman arrested after lengthy standoff, firing shots at police

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) struggles for yardage as Las Vegas Raiders...
NFL: 5 teams to play home games in Germany, London in 2023
Cannabis vaping products are showcased at Housing Works, New York's first legal cannabis...
Flavored cannabis marketing is criticized for targeting kids
An undisclosed number of inmates received treatment in the health care unit of the prison.
‘Unknown substance’ sickens Illinois prison staff, inmates
The suspect was seen on cell phone video blasting water from a garden hose at a homeless woman...
Man seen on video spraying homeless woman with water faces battery charge