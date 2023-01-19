Former Taylor County principal indicted

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 12:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAFTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A Taylor County Grand Jury has handed down an indictment against a former Taylor County principal.

49-year-old Brian Scott Hage, of Grafton, and former principal of Taylor County Middle School, was charged with one county of domestic battery, two counts of felony child neglect, one count of wanton endangerment involving a firearm and one count of domestic assault.

According to police, Hage was arrested last month after a domestic disturbance complaint.

Hage was accused of threatening to shoot a woman while there were children in the house.

Hage was previously a teacher and principal in Harrison County.

An indictment is merely an accusation. Hage is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

FOR PRIOR COVERAGE

Taylor County principal charged with felony involving gun, police say

