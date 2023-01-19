Former W.Va. man sentenced for stealing expensive mining equipment

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WDTV) - A former West Virginia resident has been sentenced in federal court for stealing specialized mining equipment, officials said.

Chief United States District Judges Mark R. Hornak sentenced 48-year-old David Stanley, formerly of Beckley, to four years in jail and three years of supervised release, according to United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung.

Stanley has also been ordered to pay approximately $2.9 million in restitution on his conviction for stealing specialized mining equipment.

Officials said Stanley pleaded guilty in Nov. 2019 to conspiring to transport across state lines specialized mining equipment from Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Kentucky to West Virginia and transporting this equipment from Pennsylvania to West Virginia.

According to information presented to the court, five break-ins and thefts occurred in and around February 2017 through May 2017 at mining sites in two Pennsylvania counties.

Chung said Stanley admitted, in conjunction with his guilty plea, that he and other individuals, including his co-defendant Eudell Dickerson, stole high-value mining equipment, valued at approximately $2.9 million, from these sites and sold it to a company in the business of selling new and/or used mining equipment in Beckley, West Virginia.

Special Agents, the court was informed, located some of the stolen equipment at the reseller’s facility and also identified trucks operated by Dickerson and Stanley as those involved in the thefts. Stanley also admitted that he and other individuals were involved in additional thefts at mining sites in Virginia and Kentucky.

The Court noted that the sentence in this case, four years, was sufficient but not greater than necessary to achieve the goals of sentencing.

Judge Hornak emphasized the seriousness of Stanley’s conduct – that it was a considerable theft, executed with specificity for only the high-value mining equipment.

The Court also recognized that Stanley, who has a substantial criminal history, including a felony federal conviction for witness tampering, has “difficulty following rules” and the sentence also reflected the need to deter the defendant from committing crimes.

Assistant United States Attorney Rebecca L. Silinski prosecuted this case on behalf of the government.

United States Attorney Chung commended the Federal Bureau of Investigation for the investigation leading to the successful prosecution of Stanley.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.