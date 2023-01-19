Homes for Harrison searching for volunteers for county-wide census

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Homes for Harrison is searching for volunteers to help end homelessness in the area.

The nonprofit organization is gearing up for its annual Point-In-Time Count.

The count is a county-wide census of people and families experiencing homelessness.

Executive Director Mendi Scott said the organization counts in order to end homelessness in the community and to promote awareness.

The count is scheduled for Jan. 25 from 4-9 p.m.

To be a volunteer, contact Scott at (304) 266-6239.

