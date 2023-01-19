House bill creating assistant teachers clears committee

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 2:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Legislation that calls for the hiring of 2,500 assistant teachers in West Virginia has cleared the House Education Committee.

House Bill 2003 provides early childhood assistant teachers to help students achieve grade-level literacy by the end of third grade.

The bill requires an early childhood classroom assistant teacher in first, second and third grade classrooms that have more than 12 students.

Requirements already exist for pre-kindergarten and kindergarten classrooms with more than 12 students to have an early childhood classroom assistant.

The bill has advanced to the finance committee.

