Kome Asian Buffet opens in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Jun Liu and her husband own several Shogun Japanese Steakhouse franchises many are used to seeing across the state.

They decided to embark on a new journey by opening a Kome Asian Buffet in Morgantown.

They said it’s unique in that the buffet ranges from traditional Asian cuisine, such as salt and pepper prawns, all the way to steakhouse-grade sushi.

“The sushi bar is my favorite because its Japanese steakhouse quality sushi,” Liu said.

The restaurant is equipped for large parties with a private dining room available for rent.

Soon, they will be adding a bar so patrons can enjoy delicious drinks while they eat, but if you aren’t a fan of alcoholic drinks, they also have unlimited soft drinks and water.

The best part is kids and seniors eat for a discounted price.

“Seniors we have a 10 percent discount, and if it’s your birthday, just show us your id and you get a free meal,” Liu said.

The restaurant held its grand opening on Thursday.

It is located where the old Golden Corral was in Morgantown right next to Aldi and CVS just across the Star City Bridge.

It is open everyday from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

