Local student chosen to represent West Virginia in Senate Youth Program

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A local student has been chosen to represent West Virginia in a prestigious group.

Buckhannon native Henry Oscar Phillips was selected as one of the state’s delegates for the Senate Youth Program.

He will be one of just 104 students around the country to be in the program.

The United States Senate Youth Program is an annual event where students interested in pursuing careers in public service spend a week in Washington with elected officials.

Huntington native Alissa Morgan Davis is the other student from West Virginia who will be going in March.

Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) said she can’t wait to welcome them to Washington.

I can’t wait to welcome Alissa and Henry to Washington as part of the competitive Senate Youth Program. The youth of our state continue to inspire me, and their desire to give back and contribute to their communities is unmatched. Both Alissa and Henry are incredibly diligent, with impressive resumes and a clear dedication to West Virginia. As Republican Co-Chair of the 2023 USSYP, I look forward to meeting them in March, and I am confident they will continue to make West Virginia proud.

Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) said he is proud of them to be selected for such a remarkable opportunity.

I’m incredibly proud of Alissa Davis and Henry Phillips who were selected as the West Virginia representatives for the 2023 U.S. Senate Youth Program. The Senate Youth Program is a remarkable opportunity for some of our brightest students to learn firsthand about the role of our federal government and the importance of public service. Alissa and Henry have demonstrated tremendous leadership through commitment to their studies and involvement in their communities, and I’m confident they will represent our great state well during their time in Washington. I join all of West Virginia in honoring these two young leaders and their families for this outstanding distinction, and I look forward to meeting them in March.

