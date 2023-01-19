Man wanted in connection with W.Va. missing teen arrested in Ohio

Daugherty is facing charges of filing false reports, child concealment, soliciting a minor, obstructing an officer and phone harassment.(Coshocton County Jail)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 12:41 PM EST
FRESNO, Ohio (WSAZ) – A man wanted on charges in Lincoln County has been arrested in Ohio by US Marshals.

Officials say Dustin Daugherty, 39, of Fresno, Ohio was in Fresno, Ohio.

Daugherty is being held at Coshocton County Jail while he awaits extradition to West Virginia.

Daugherty is facing charges of filing false reports, child concealment, soliciting a minor, obstructing an officer and phone harassment after a teenager went missing last month.

Sheriff Linville said Daugherty was the last person to be with the 15-year-old girl when she went missing from the Harts area of Lincoln County in December. The teen was found safe the next day.

