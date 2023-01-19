Mercer County Animal Shelter reaches “code red”

"If you go through the hallways, you'll see them in crates."
By Clayton McChesney
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 5:56 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -The Mercer County Animal Shelter has gone beyond max capacity and has now entered “code red.” That happens when the shelter would normally have to start putting down some of the animals. However, Stacey Harman, the shelter’s director, says they are doing everything they can to avoid euthanasia.

“If you go through the hallways, you’ll see them in crates, I have them in offices I have them wherever I can put them, because I will not do that for space unless it’s absolutely necessary,” said Harman.

The shelter currently has around 25 cats and 70 dogs but won’t for long. To help with space, the shelter will be moving some of the animals to other shelters. The shelter wants to encourage people to give these animals a permanent home by adopting.

