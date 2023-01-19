New Commissioner of W.Va. Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation appointed

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Jim Justice announced Wednesday the appointment of William “Billy” K. Marshall III as the Commissioner of the West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

The appointment is effective immediately.

Marshall has had a career in public service, previously serving as Assistant Commissioner for the Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation, and the Bureau of Juvenile Services since May 2018.

Prior to that, he served over 25 years with the West Virginia State Police, before retiring in July 2017. Following his retirement, he was appointed as the Criminal Investigation Director for the former West Virginia Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety, now Department of Homeland Security.

Marshall is a graduate of Wahama High School and holds a degree from Marshall University. He is also a graduate of the West Virginia State Police Academy.

He and his wife, Jodi, have been residents of Wood County for over 20 years.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.