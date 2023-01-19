Representatives from Glenville State, Marshall to meet

GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Representatives from Glenville State University and Marshall University are planning to meet this week to discuss future collaborations.

Officials have scheduled the meeting for Friday at Glenville State.

“I believe that our two institutions, Glenville State University and Marshall, already have a fantastic working relationship. The goal of this meeting is to bring faculty and administrators together to discuss what more we can do together in the future. I truly feel that this can be a model of how smaller institutions can work with larger institutions and both reap benefits,” said Glenville State University President, Dr. Mark Manchin.

The meetings will include Manchin, Marshall University’s President Brad Smith, and provosts, academic department representatives, and others from both institutions.

Glenville State and Marshall University already have several academic program partnerships in place, including a Bachelor’s degree in Nursing, Master of Science in Accountancy, a Doctor of Pharmacy fast-track program, and a Professional Master of Science in Athletic Training.

