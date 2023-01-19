Snow showers and gusty winds across NCWV Friday
Mountains are likely to see a few inches of accumulation.
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 6:14 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After a warm, rainy day today, temperatures drop overnight and rain changes over to snow. Throughout the day Friday scattered snow showers will be the story. Only a short dry break on Saturday before a mixed bag of precipitation comes in Sunday/Monday, and again Wednesday/Thursday. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.
