Snow showers and gusty winds across NCWV Friday

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After a warm, rainy day today, temperatures drop overnight and rain changes over to snow. Throughout the day Friday scattered snow showers will be the story. Only a short dry break on Saturday before a mixed bag of precipitation comes in Sunday/Monday, and again Wednesday/Thursday. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.

Have any weather videos or photos you’d like to share with us? You can do so here!

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.