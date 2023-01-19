Snow showers and gusty winds across NCWV Friday

Mountains are likely to see a few inches of accumulation.
By Kayla Smith
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 6:14 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After a warm, rainy day today, temperatures drop overnight and rain changes over to snow. Throughout the day Friday scattered snow showers will be the story. Only a short dry break on Saturday before a mixed bag of precipitation comes in Sunday/Monday, and again Wednesday/Thursday. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.

Have any weather videos or photos you’d like to share with us? You can do so here!

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Mannington fires police officer charged with malicious assault
A file photo of the busy intersection.
Camera installed at busy, dangerous Harrison County intersection
Crayton Elza
Man charged with breaking into Harrison County man’s home, shooting him
Richard W. Thornton, 31, of Elkview, faces first-degree robbery with a deadly weapon and...
McDonald’s customer stabbed in restroom; employee arrested
Nicholas Miller
Man leads police on high-speed chase in Fairmont, troopers say

Latest News

Expected highs for today, January 19, 2023.
Colder temperatures, snow showers after today!
3 day
Rain tomorrow turns to snow Friday
Expected highs for today, January 18, 2023.
Above-average temperatures until later this week!
3 day
End of week rain drops temperatures for the weekend