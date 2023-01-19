This weekend is the last time visitors will get to ride Splash Mountain at Disney World

The exterior of the Splash Mountain attraction is seen at Walt Disney World Resort's Magic...
The exterior of the Splash Mountain attraction is seen at Walt Disney World Resort's Magic Kingdom on Sunday, August 9, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.(Charles Sykes | Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 1:46 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO (Gray News) – Walt Disney World’s popular but controversial ride Splash Mountain is in its final days.

This weekend will be the last time visitors to Magic Kingdom in Orlando will have the chance to ride the attraction, which opened in 1992.

Disney announced in summer 2020 that Splash Mountain would be reimagined as Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, based on the 2009 animated film “The Princess and the Frog,” which features Disney’s first Black princess, Tiana.

Splash Mountain was originally based on the controversial 1946 Disney film “Song of the South,” which critics say portrays racial stereotypes.

Splash Mountain’s overhaul to Tiana’s Bayou Adventure begins Monday, according to Disney World’s website. The new, reimagined ride is set to open in late 2024.

At the time the announcement was made in 2020 about the changes to the ride, Disney said the Splash Mountain at Disneyland in California would also become Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. However, a final closing date for that Splash Mountain, which opened in 1989, has not been set.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Mannington fires police officer charged with malicious assault
A file photo of the busy intersection.
Camera installed at busy, dangerous Harrison County intersection
Crayton Elza
Man charged with breaking into Harrison County man’s home, shooting him
Richard W. Thornton, 31, of Elkview, faces first-degree robbery with a deadly weapon and...
McDonald’s customer stabbed in restroom; employee arrested
Nicholas Miller
Man leads police on high-speed chase in Fairmont, troopers say

Latest News

Kayla Kelley was reported missing about a week ago.
Body found near Texas home of suspect in missing woman case
Former W.Va. man sentenced for stealing expensive mining equipment
FILE - President Joe Biden is visiting California on Thursday to view damage from flooding.
White House mindful of California storm victims’ trauma
The 18-year-old senior, Hayden Moore, also made mention of who he would kill first, Prosecutor...
Police: Student arrested for detailing how he would pull off school shooting
The setting sun illuminates the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday,...
Supreme Court says it hasn’t found abortion opinion leaker