WeinerMan statue missing after restaurant fire found

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A statue that went missing following a fire at a popular Kanawha County restaurant has been located.

Kanawha County deputies returned the WeinerMan statue to the Dairywinkle on Thursday afternoon.

A reward of up to $1,000 was up for grabs for the WeinerMan’s safe return.

A fire consumed the Dairywinkle along Campbells Creek Drive in Kanawha County on Jan. 11. (James Crowder)

A grease fire on Jan. 11 caused serious damage to the Dairywinkle along Campbells Creek Drive.

Deputies say they were called the day of the fire in regards to the theft of the statue valued around $1,000.

A tip lead deputies to the 200 block of Gap View Drive. where the cherished novelty of the business was located.

The suspect responsible for the theft has not bee identified.

Several fire departments responded to the Dairywinkle along Campbells Creeks Drive after flames were spotted coming from the roof.

Since the devastating fire, a GoFundMe campaign has raised thousands of dollars to help the owners make repairs.

For previous coverage >>> CLICK HERE.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.