WV Toughman Contest kicks off Friday

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 5:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia’s annual Toughman Contest is kicking off on Friday in Clarksburg.

For 44 years now, amateur boxers from around our area have been duking it out in the squared circle.

The bell at Nathan Goff Armory rings at 7 p.m., beginning the two-day slugfest.

Organizers said they’re stepping it up with a new ring and lights to add to the show.

More than 100 boxers are expected to weigh in, and hundreds of fans will be in the stands.

Organizers said there’s nothing quite like seeing someone step into the ring for the first time.

“The excitement for me is to see those first timers get in the ring, and the first time they get punched, the expression on their face is just priceless. You never know how they’re going to react next,” said Jerry Thomas, Promoter of WV Toughman.

Tickets are available online and at the door starting at $25.

There’s up to $17,000 in prize money to be awarded.

WDTV is the official TV sponsor of Toughman.

