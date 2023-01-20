Bond set for man charged after body found inside car after police chase

By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 12:01 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A bond of $1 million has been set for the man police say led them on a chase with a woman’s body in the back of his vehicle.

Yesterday, Jan. 19, Kentucky State Police released the identity of the body found in the back of David Reed’s vehicle as Rachel Louise Carder, 53, of Huntington, West Virginia.

When the police chase ended on I-75 in Laurel County, a search of David Reed’s car revealed the body of Rachel Louise Carder, 53, of Huntington, West Virginia, according to Kentucky State Police..(Kentucky State Police)

KSP says the chase started Wednesday morning in Madison County and ended in the southbound lanes of I-75 in Laurel County, Kentucky near mile-marker 45. A trooper attempted to pull Reed over for driving “dangerously” but Reed took off. The police chase ended on Interstate 75 in Laurel County.

According to a KSP citation, Carter’s body was found inside a plastic tote in the back hatch of the vehicle during a safety sweep. Troopers say the woman had “trauma to her facial area as well as wounds consistent with injury inflicted by an edged weapon.” Reed also was reported to have ‘red stains on his pants believed to be blood.”

Friday, Reed appeared via video in court for his official arraignment and a Laurel County District Court Judge set Reed’s bond for $1 million on the murder charge in connection to the death of Carder.

Reed, 54, of St. Petersburg, Florida, has been charged with murder-domestic violence, tampering with physical evidence, abuse of a corpse, fleeing or evading police, criminal mischief, wanton endangerment, careless driving, resisting arrest, and having no operator’s license.

Reed will appear in court Jan. 24 for a preliminary hearing.

David Reed
David Reed(WKYT)

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

