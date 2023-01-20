Clarksburg approves pay increases for interim city manager, deputy fire chief

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Clarksburg City Council approved pay raises for two key people in the city on Thursday.

Interim City Manager Steve Pulice and Deputy Fire Chief Jimmy Green are the recipients of the approved pay raises.

Mayor James Marino said the new salaries are the same as the ones budgeted last July for their predecessors.

Green has been the Clarksburg Deputy Fire Chief since Aug. 2021. He now oversees day-to-day operations of the fire department.

Pulice was the fire chief until his appointment to interim city manager last year.

City council voted for the pay raise unanimously.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.