Clarksburg seeking downtown parking solutions

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The city of Clarksburg is looking at some solutions to improve parking downtown.

A study was launched after complaints and conflicts arose from the air garage paid parking behind the courthouse.

The parking meters downtown generate revenue, but aren’t for long-term parking and Jackson Square is free, but limited to 2 hours and gets crowded.

However the city’s biggest parking lot is underutilized -- the study reasons that’s because it’s too far away from the center of town.

Parking building attendant Judy Maxwell says it’s also probably the best bang for your buck at just a $1.75 a day and $2 overnight.

“It’s good because of the access to route 50, you come right of 50 and you’re right here, I’m sure there are some other places around town that are more convenient to other people, but that kinda depends on where you work as to how convenient that is for you,” said Maxwell.

The study suggests some renovations to the building like fixing cracks and leaks to make it more accessible and desirable to park there.

Maxwell says she’d also like to see security cameras installed.

