First at 4 Forum: Dr. Lee B. Smith and Joe Klass

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 6:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Dr. Lee B. Smith and Joe Klass with the Monongalia County Quick Response Team joined First at 4 on Friday.

They talked about a recent award they won, tactics used to prevent drug overdoses, and how the award helps the Monongalia County Quick Response Team.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kome Asian Buffet opens in Morgantown
A file photo of the busy intersection.
Camera installed at busy, dangerous Harrison County intersection
UPDATE: Mannington fires police officer charged with malicious assault
When the police chase ended on I-75 in Laurel County, a search of David Reed’s car revealed the...
Body found in car following multi-county Ky. chase identified as Huntington resident
Former W.Va. man sentenced for stealing expensive mining equipment

Latest News

East Fairmont Bees - James Beckman Reaches 100 Career Wins
East Fairmont Bees - James Beckman Reaches 100 Career Wins
House bill 2030 is known as the “West Virginia small business covid relief act”.
Proposed bill would help small businesses affected by the pandemic
First at 4 Forum: Clarksburg Community Baby Shower
First at 4 Forum: Clarksburg Community Baby Shower
First at 4 Forum: Lewis-Upshur Animal Control Facility
First at 4 Forum: Lewis-Upshur Animal Control Facility