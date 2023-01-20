Glenville State sets date for Audition and Art Portfolio Day

GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - The Glenville State University Department of Fine Arts will be hosting Audition and Art Portfolio Day on Tuesday, Feb. 14.

Prospective students are invited to visit campus for the event to gain entrance into the University’s music and art programs.

“As a music student at Glenville State University, you’ll find the same variety of performance opportunities available at a large school,” said Department Chair and Assistant Professor of Music, Dr. Jason Barr. “Students can take part in both large and small vocal ensembles, percussion ensembles, our world-renowned tuba and euphonium ensemble, jazz big band and combos, as well as our Pioneer Marching Band and pep band.”

Prospective students who would like to audition for the music program or present their portfolio for the art program should make plans to attend Audition and Portfolio Day.

