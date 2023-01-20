Grafton high school basketball honors Flemington high school with throwback uniforms in victory over Preston

GRAFTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Grafton Bearcats wore Flemington Greyhounds jerseys on Thursday night that honored the former school. Flemington’s last class was in 1990, the same year in which the basketball team made the state tournament for the first time in school history. A closer look at the uniforms is below, and the full story can be seen above.

Final: Grafton 62 - Preston 33

Grafton Flemington Uniforms (WDTV)

