House Call: Making healthy changes that become healthy habits Pt. 3

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Welcome back to UHC’s House Call on WDTV. Here to discuss how to make healthy changes that become healthy habits is Dr. Kevin Tharakan.

1). Is there a diet plan that is best?

In last week’s interview I mentioned that the best diet plan is the one that you can stick with. That is so true.

Find a plan that is balanced and provides a variety of fruits and vegetables, whole grains, lean meats, and low-fat dairy or dairy alternatives.

Creating an eating plan based on your likes and dislikes can help you stick with it. You can use nutrition labels to estimate how many calories a food has. Be sure to check the serving sizes. Learn more about nutrition labels by going to myplate.gov or clicking here.

2). What are some ways that can help to make it easier when it comes to food?

A variety of kitchen gadgets can help you prepare nutritious low-fat foods. A great example is durable nonstick cookware, which helps to cut down on added fats and oils. Slow cookers, rice cookers, and vegetable steamers can all aid in the preparation of healthy meals. You can also encourage a loved one to prepare tasty, healthy dishes by giving a healthy cookbook.

Some people get a surprising amount of their empty calories by going out to lunch or getting take-out food throughout the work week. Bring a healthy lunch from home instead.

3). What are some ways that can help to make it easier when it comes to exercise?

For your friend or family member who has been talking about getting into shape, suggest working out in tandem. Many people agree that an “exercise buddy” keeps them motivated.

Take a walk during lunch with coworkers.

Try a dance class — salsa, tango, square dancing — it’s up to you.

Use family gatherings as a time to play team sports or do outdoor activities.

A pass to a local or state park can encourage walking, biking, hiking, or even kayaking.

