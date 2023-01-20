House introduces bill to repeal motorcycle helmet requirement

(KVLY)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 2:20 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The House of Delegates introduced more than 50 bills on Friday.

Of those bills, House Bill 282 would get rid of helmet requirements for motorcyclists.

As of this article’s publication a comment from lead sponsor Delegate Sheedy, from Marshall County, on what prompted him to introduce the bill has not been returned.

According to the National Security Council, wearing helmets on motorcycles saved more than 25,000 lives between 2002 and 2017 nationally.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kome Asian Buffet opens in Morgantown
A file photo of the busy intersection.
Camera installed at busy, dangerous Harrison County intersection
UPDATE: Mannington fires police officer charged with malicious assault
When the police chase ended on I-75 in Laurel County, a search of David Reed’s car revealed the...
Body found in car following multi-county Ky. chase identified as Huntington resident
Former W.Va. man sentenced for stealing expensive mining equipment

Latest News

Glenville State University’s Department of Fine Arts will be hosting Audition and Art Portfolio...
Glenville State sets date for Audition and Art Portfolio Day
Joseph Lattea
‘I’m going to kill you one day’: Man charged for strangling, pointing gun at woman
Bridgeport Fire Department
Bridgeport City Council to consider establishing fire dept. cost recovery fees
Officials investigating apparent overdoses at NCRJ