House introduces bill to repeal motorcycle helmet requirement

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The House of Delegates introduced more than 50 bills on Friday.

Of those bills, House Bill 282 would get rid of helmet requirements for motorcyclists.

As of this article’s publication a comment from lead sponsor Delegate Sheedy, from Marshall County, on what prompted him to introduce the bill has not been returned.

According to the National Security Council, wearing helmets on motorcycles saved more than 25,000 lives between 2002 and 2017 nationally.

