‘I’m going to kill you one day’: Man charged for strangling, pointing gun at woman

Joseph Lattea
Joseph Lattea(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 2:11 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A Lewis County man has been charged after officers said he strangled and pointed a gun at a woman.

Officers were dispatched to a home on South Main Ave. in Weston on Dec. 29 and spoke with a woman, according to a criminal complaint.

The woman said 32-year-old Joseph Lattea, of Camden, went to her home, demanded her phone, pushed her to the floor and hit and kicked her several times, officers said.

Court documents say Lattea also hit her with “a bar used to brace [the] door,” pulled a scarf tight around her neck until she couldn’t breathe and pointed a .22 caliber revolver at her face about two feet away from her.

When Lattea pointed the gun at her, he allegedly said “I’m going to kill you one day b****.”

Officers said the woman was bleeding from her mouth and had several red marks on her arm and leg. The home was also in “disarray.”

Lattea has been charged with wanton endangerment and strangulation. He is being held at Central Regional Jail on a $20,000 bond.

